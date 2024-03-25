All Sections
Kharkiv metro resumes operation

Economichna PravdaMonday, 25 March 2024, 09:58
Kharkiv metro resumes operation
An entrance to the Kharkiv Metro. Stock photo: Getty Images

Kharkiv metro has resumed operations after a large-scale Russian attack on the city's power grid on 22 March.  

Source: Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv

Details: "Our power engineers have done the seemingly unimaginable and we have managed to reopen the metro. The metro is running on all lines, with services running every 20 minutes," Terekhov said.

It was reported earlier that the attack had destroyed the city's thermal power plant and all transformer substations. The energy situation in Kharkiv remains most difficult.

Background:

  • Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said that the Russian missile attack on the morning of 22 March had targeted different oblasts of Ukraine, specifically thermal power plants and hydroelectric power plants, as well as main substations operated by Ukrenergo. 
  • On 23 March, 275,000 consumers in Kharkiv and the oblast were left without electricity, while 440,000 consumers had power restored.
  • On 24 March, Kharkiv introduced rolling outages for 200,000 consumers.

