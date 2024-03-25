Russia attacks Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts at night: energy facilities hit, 11 injured

The Russians launched attacks on Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts using UAVs and an anti-radar missile on the night of 24-25 March, targeting energy facilities and a residential building. Eleven people have been injured in the attack.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South

Details: The Defence Forces of Ukraine's South reported that before the drone attack, Russian terrorists launched a Kh-31P anti-radar missile over the Odesa Oblast from the waters of the Black Sea using a tactical aircraft, attempting to disrupt the operation of air defence systems.

However, the missile failed to reach its target. There was no information about damage or casualties.

Subsequently, the Russians launched several waves of Shahed-131/136 drones from the Black Sea.

Four Russian drones were downed in Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts. However, some hits could not be entirely avoided.

The Russians hit an energy facility in Mykolaiv Oblast, causing a fire that was subsequently extinguished. No casualties were reported.

In addition, drones were loitering in residential areas within populated settlements.

A two-storey residential building was damaged as a result of a downed Shahed drone falling in a residential area of ​​Mykolaiv. A fire broke out there, which firefighters extinguished. The explosion also damaged several surrounding buildings.

Early reports indicate that 11 people were injured, with two hospitalised and others receiving assistance at the scene.

Downed drone wreckage damaged a power facility in Odesa oblast, causing a fire and a partial power outage in the city of Odesa and nearby settlements. The fire was extinguished.

There were no casualties reported. Power restoration and repair works are ongoing.

