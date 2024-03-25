All Sections
Russians drop 2 bombs on school in Sumy Oblast – video

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 25 March 2024, 20:09
Russians drop 2 bombs on school in Sumy Oblast – video
Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

The Russians dropped two bombs on a school in Sumy Oblast on 25 March.

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The investigation shows that on 25 March 2024, at about 16:20 (Kyiv time), the occupiers dropped two guided aerial bombs on the civilian infrastructure of Velyka Pysarivka hromada of Okhtyrka district in violation of international law [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. The enemy attack damaged the building of a secondary school."

Details: Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the aftermath of the attack.

Subjects: Sumy Oblast
