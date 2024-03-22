All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia not creating offensive units near Sumy Oblast, we're talking terror

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 22 March 2024, 15:32
Russia not creating offensive units near Sumy Oblast, we're talking terror
Oleksandr Pavliuk. Screenshot: The United News Broadcast

Russia is not creating any offensive units near Sumy Oblast, however attacks are carried out on the civilian population to intimidate people.

Source: Oleksandr Pavliuk, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Pavliuk: "Unfortunately, Russia is continuing to terrorise the local population. This is clearly shown by the attacks on Sumy Oblast, where artillery shelling and airstrikes have increased significantly. Even though the enemy is not creating any offensive units on this front, attacks are carried out on the civilian population to intimidate people as much as possible and cause panic."

Advertisement:

Details: He noted that we are talking about conventional terror, as the Russians do not know how to do it any other way.

Oleksandr Pavliuk said right now Ukraine does not have an advantage in the air, and this allows the Russian army to launch powerful airstrikes. 

As soon as such an advantage appears, "we will do everything possible to prevent Russian aircraft from flying up to the borders and attacking." 

Pavliuk noted that our partners are also working on this.

Background: 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Sumy Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
Sumy Oblast
Civilian killed by Russian aerial bomb in Sumy Oblast
Russians dropped almost 200 bombs on Sumy Oblast in March – Zelenskyy
Ukrainian TV and radio resume broadcasting in Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts after Russian attack
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: