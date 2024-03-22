Russia not creating offensive units near Sumy Oblast, we're talking terror

Russia is not creating any offensive units near Sumy Oblast, however attacks are carried out on the civilian population to intimidate people.

Source: Oleksandr Pavliuk, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Pavliuk: "Unfortunately, Russia is continuing to terrorise the local population. This is clearly shown by the attacks on Sumy Oblast, where artillery shelling and airstrikes have increased significantly. Even though the enemy is not creating any offensive units on this front, attacks are carried out on the civilian population to intimidate people as much as possible and cause panic."

Advertisement:

Details: He noted that we are talking about conventional terror, as the Russians do not know how to do it any other way.

Oleksandr Pavliuk said right now Ukraine does not have an advantage in the air, and this allows the Russian army to launch powerful airstrikes.

As soon as such an advantage appears, "we will do everything possible to prevent Russian aircraft from flying up to the borders and attacking."

Pavliuk noted that our partners are also working on this.

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted in his Tuesday evening address that Russia has been conducting strikes on the border of Sumy Oblast; since the beginning of March, Russian aircraft have dropped nearly 200 guided bombs.

Volodymyr Artiukh, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, said that there is no risk of a border breakthrough in Sumy Oblast, where the number of Russian attacks has increased.

Support UP or become our patron!