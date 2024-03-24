All Sections
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with unguided missiles, high-explosive fragmentation grenades and air-dropped mines

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 24 March 2024, 02:58
Aftermath of the attacks on Sumy Oblast. Stock photo: Oblast Military Administration

Russians bombarded Sumy Oblast 31 times over the past day, dropping VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades, using air-dropped mines, and attacking with unguided missiles.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 115 explosions were recorded. Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne and Seredina-Buda Seredyna-Buda hromadas came under fire." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The Russians attacked Velyka Pysarivka hromada with artillery, mortars and an FPV kamikaze drone, and dropped VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades from a UAV (37 explosions).

The Russians attacked Krasnopillia hromada with mortars and artillery and also dropped VOG grenades from a UAV (50 explosions).

The Russians launched an airstrike with unguided missiles on Seredyna-Buda hromada (3 explosions).

The Russians used three air-dropped mines on the territory of Shalyhyne hromada.

In Yunakivka hromada, an attack from an FPV-type kamikaze drone was recorded (3 explosions).

Bilopillia hromada was attacked with anti-tank guided missiles (2 explosions).

The Russians fired on Khotin hromada with mortars (15 explosions).

The Russians used two air-dropped mines on the territory of Nova Sloboda hromada.

