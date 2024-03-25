All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service predicts new special operations in Russia: SSU never repeat themselves

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 25 March 2024, 22:02
Ukraine's Security Service predicts new special operations in Russia: SSU never repeat themselves

Vasyl Maliuk, Head of Ukraine’s Security Service (SSU), predicts new special operations that will cause even more damage to Russia.

Source: Vasyl Maliuk, Head of SSU, in an interview with Olena Froliak, editor-in-chief of Fakty, a programme at Ukrainian TV channel ICTV

Quote: "Let the Russians wait for the next explosion... We never repeat our actions, and if they (Russia – ed.) change their defence against our maritime drones somewhere, we are one step ahead. Everything is in due time, you will see everything."

Details: Maliuk also said that the Sea Baby and Mamai naval drones have already managed to hit 11 Russian ships and unblock the Black Sea. 

Subjects: State Security Service of Ukraine
State Security Service of Ukraine
Security Service reveals details about death of many Russian and pro-Russian figures
Zelenskyy decorates 11 officers of Ukraine's Security Service: Special Forces officer awarded Hero of Ukraine title – photo
Security Service detains Russian agent directing airstrikes on Kharkiv
