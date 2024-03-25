All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy decorates 11 officers of Ukraine's Security Service: Special Forces officer awarded Hero of Ukraine title – photo

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 25 March 2024, 17:13
Zelenskyy decorates 11 officers of Ukraine's Security Service: Special Forces officer awarded Hero of Ukraine title – photo
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy decorating a Ukrainian defender. Photo: Ukraine’s Security Service

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) on its professional holiday – the 32nd anniversary of its establishment (celebrated annually in Ukraine on 25 March). The president presented state awards to SSU officers who have shown courage and dedication in the fight against the Russians.

Source: a statement from the SSU press service

Details: Zelenskyy decorated 11 special service officers. One of them, an officer of Special Operations Centre A, was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine. Three officers were promoted to the rank of Brigadier General.

Advertisement:
 
The Hero of Ukraine award.
Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

The president expressed his gratitude to the SSU for all their activities, specifically the Special Forces of Special Operations Centre A and military counterintelligence for crushing the Russians on the front lines; counterintelligence for exposing and detaining [Russian] forward observers, collaborators and traitors; investigators for investigating Russian war crimes; and cyber specialists for protecting cyberspace.

Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the SSU, noted that there are still many challenges ahead and said his wish for his brothers-in-arms is that they should come back from combat operations alive and unharmed.

 
Vasyl Maliuk.
Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: State Security Service of UkraineZelenskyywar
Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro

Funding shortage persists for Czech initiative on ammunition purchase for Ukraine – Estonian Defence Ministry

Zelenskyy dismisses several of his advisors

Russian Orthodox Church proposes ultranationalist ideology to Kremlin – ISW

Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP

President Zelenskyy's family earned nearly US$316,400 in 2023 – president's declaration

All News
State Security Service of Ukraine
Security Service detains Russian agent directing airstrikes on Kharkiv
Ukrainian special forces behind drone attack on Russia's Slavyansk refinery – Ukrainska Pravda source
Ukraine's Security Service behind attacks on three Russian oil refineries – video
RECENT NEWS
16:37
UK intelligence assesses Russia's progress in recent weeks and its ability to absorb losses
15:58
Boy, 12, sustains concussion due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
15:50
German Finance Minister: Everyone tired of supporting Ukraine should think about consequences for Europe
15:33
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro
15:07
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on residential area in Krasnohorivka
13:59
Russian boxer to fight on undercard for Usyk-Fury boxing match
13:51
Rolling blackouts cancelled in six oblasts of Ukraine
13:22
Scholz stresses necessity of further supporting Ukraine in his Easter address
13:07
The best job in the world – and the toughest. Inside the basement held by infantrymen defending Chasiv Yar
12:53
updatedRussia fires missile on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: