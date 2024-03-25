Zelenskyy decorates 11 officers of Ukraine's Security Service: Special Forces officer awarded Hero of Ukraine title – photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) on its professional holiday – the 32nd anniversary of its establishment (celebrated annually in Ukraine on 25 March). The president presented state awards to SSU officers who have shown courage and dedication in the fight against the Russians.

Source: a statement from the SSU press service

Details: Zelenskyy decorated 11 special service officers. One of them, an officer of Special Operations Centre A, was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine. Three officers were promoted to the rank of Brigadier General.

The Hero of Ukraine award. Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

The president expressed his gratitude to the SSU for all their activities, specifically the Special Forces of Special Operations Centre A and military counterintelligence for crushing the Russians on the front lines; counterintelligence for exposing and detaining [Russian] forward observers, collaborators and traitors; investigators for investigating Russian war crimes; and cyber specialists for protecting cyberspace.

Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the SSU, noted that there are still many challenges ahead and said his wish for his brothers-in-arms is that they should come back from combat operations alive and unharmed.

Vasyl Maliuk. Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

