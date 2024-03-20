All Sections
Security Service detains Russian agent directing airstrikes on Kharkiv

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 20 March 2024, 10:33
The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed a Russian agent in Kharkiv Oblast who has been helping the Russians target their airstrikes upon Kharkiv since the outset of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Source: the Prosecutor General’s Office; the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Quote from SSU: "The suspect conducted reconnaissance on the locations and movements of Ukrainian forces engaged in the battle for Kharkiv in the early days of Russia's full-scale invasion. 

His primary focus was identifying the firing positions of the Ukrainian air defence forces. 

Such information was particularly valuable to the occupiers, enabling Russian bombers to evade Ukrainian air defence systems and successfully strike the city."

Details: Investigation materials indicate that the agent was a resident of Kharkiv Oblast recruited by Russian military intelligence before the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The man passed all intelligence to his goddaughter, who is one of the commanders of the Russian sabotage and reconnaissance unit Irbis and goes by the alias Bagheera. 

In the lead-up to the oblast's liberation, the man went into hiding. He cut off contact with Russian intelligence and rarely left his own house.

Law enforcement officers served him with a notice of suspicion of state treason. Currently, the suspect is in custody, facing up to 15 years in prison and confiscation of property.

Support UP or become our patron!

State Security Service of Ukraine
Ukrainian special forces behind drone attack on Russia's Slavyansk refinery – Ukrainska Pravda source
Ukraine's Security Service behind attacks on three Russian oil refineries – video
Ukraine's Security Service blocks supplies of spare parts for Shahed drones and cruise missiles
