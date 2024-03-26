All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Putin's inner circle does not believe Ukraine was behind terrorist attack near Moscow – Bloomberg

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 26 March 2024, 18:53
Putin's inner circle does not believe Ukraine was behind terrorist attack near Moscow – Bloomberg
Vladimir Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

Some members of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle do not agree with his theories about Ukraine's possible involvement in the 22 March terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall.

Source: Bloomberg, citing four sources close to the Kremlin

Details: According to members of Putin's entourage, there is no evidence linking Ukraine to the attack.

Advertisement:

Despite this, Russia's leader is determined to use the terrorist attack to rally fellow Russians around the conflict in Ukraine.

Furthermore, Bloomberg reports that Kremlin officials were taken aback by the security services' failure to prevent attacks on civilians.

However, Putin's main allies readily accept his theory. According to Bloomberg, Putin could use this to announce another wave of mobilisation in the Russian Federation.

Background:

  • A shooting incident occurred at a concert by the band Piknik at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Oblast, on the evening of 22 March. Early reports said at least 137 people had been killed and 180 injured.
  • Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) stated that the terrorist attack was a deliberate provocation by Putin’s regime that had been anticipated by the international community. Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, stated that Ukraine had nothing to do with the attack.
  • The White House said it saw no evidence of any Ukrainian involvement in the attack, which claimed the lives of dozens of people.
  • The United States has no doubt that ISIS was involved in the terrorist attack and had warned Russia in advance of the threat of such an attack.
  • ISIS called the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall their "most brutal attack in recent years" and posted photos of the terrorists. Their clothing matches that of the detainees whose photos were posted by the FSB.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RussiaPutinterrorist attack
Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro

Funding shortage persists for Czech initiative on ammunition purchase for Ukraine – Estonian Defence Ministry

Zelenskyy dismisses several of his advisors

Russian Orthodox Church proposes ultranationalist ideology to Kremlin – ISW

Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP

President Zelenskyy's family earned nearly US$316,400 in 2023 – president's declaration

All News
Russia
Russians check Tajik citizens brought to occupied Ukraine after terrorist attack in Moscow
Russian Security Chief Patrushev blames Ukraine for Moscow Oblast terror attack, dismissing ISIS involvement
UK intelligence reveals Russia's dilemma over newly formed military units
RECENT NEWS
16:37
UK intelligence assesses Russia's progress in recent weeks and its ability to absorb losses
15:58
Boy, 12, sustains concussion due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
15:50
German Finance Minister: Everyone tired of supporting Ukraine should think about consequences for Europe
15:33
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro
15:07
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on residential area in Krasnohorivka
13:59
Russian boxer to fight on undercard for Usyk-Fury boxing match
13:51
Rolling blackouts cancelled in six oblasts of Ukraine
13:22
Scholz stresses necessity of further supporting Ukraine in his Easter address
13:07
The best job in the world – and the toughest. Inside the basement held by infantrymen defending Chasiv Yar
12:53
updatedRussia fires missile on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: