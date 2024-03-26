All Sections
Dismissed chief of Ukraine's Security and Defence Council thanks Zelenskyy for his trust in him

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 26 March 2024, 17:09
Dismissed chief of Ukraine's Security and Defence Council thanks Zelenskyy for his trust in him
Oleksii Danilov. Photo: National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine

Following his dismissal from the position of the secretary of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, Oleksii Danilov reflected on his four years of service and thanked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his trust in him.

Source: Oleksii Danilov on Facebook

Quote from Danilov: "Four years, five months and 24 days working as a secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine. I’ve given this work my all.

I’m not ashamed of anything. The hours on the job flew by. I am grateful to fate for giving me this opportunity to serve my country and my people in peace and in war!

I am grateful to the president of Ukraine for his trust and for giving me an opportunity to be part of the Great History that is being written now, during the times of greatest challenge and greatest successes!"

Details: Danilov also thanked his team and urged everyone to have faith in the Ukrainian people and their victory in the war against the aggressor, Russia. He did not say what he was going to do next.

Quote from Danilov: "We have worked and will continue working for Ukraine no matter how hard it is and no matter how hopeless the situation might seem. We have always believed and will continue believing in our Victory!

The most important thing to remember – and something that I have always said – is that we must never be afraid of anyone. We have to keep going and have faith in Ukraine and its people!

russian [sic] evil will be destroyed, this chimeric creature will wither and perish in history’s shadows – all thanks to the Ukrainian soldiers, with all of Ukraine’s history behind their shoulders, and a fate and a mission to be ‘the sword in the darkness’, ‘the watcher on the wall’ and ‘the shield that guards the realms of men’!

Thank you everyone! Glory to Ukraine!"

Background:

  • On 26 March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksii Danilov from the position of secretary of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) of Ukraine. He appointed Oleksandr Lytvynenko, who previously served as the chief of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, as the new NSDC secretary.

