Two Russian landing craft and tanker spotted in Spanish sovereign waters

The Spanish Defence Staff (EMAD) has reported that during 21-26 March, patrol vessels of the Spanish Navy spotted two Russian landing craft and a tanker in Spanish sovereign waters.

Source: European Pravda, citing EMAD

Details: The Spanish patrol vessels Atalaya and Vigía have been tracking the Russian amphibious assault ships Ivan Gren and Alexander Otrakovsky, as well as the oil tanker Kola.

Advertisement:

The Atalaya first detected the Russian vessels in Spanish sovereign waters to the north-west of the Iberian Peninsula on the morning of Thursday, 21 March. They were followed until they crossed the border with Portugal, where the Portuguese frigate Bartolomeu Dias took over the patrolling.

Then, from 23 to 26 March, the three Russian ships were followed by the Spanish patrol vessel Vigía in the Gulf of Cádiz.

No incidents were reported during the Spanish Navy's "maritime surveillance and security operation".

Background: In 2021, the Spanish authorities refused Russia permission for two warships to anchor in the port of Ceuta on the northern coast of Africa to refuel and replenish supplies.

Support UP or become our patron!