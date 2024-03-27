US President outlines plan to shield Ukraine from "butcher Putin"
Wednesday, 27 March 2024, 11:16
US President Joe Biden has called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a butcher and explained how the US could help protect Ukraine from him.
Source: European Pravda, citing Biden at a pre-election event in North Carolina
Biden spoke about the possibility of raising additional funds by increasing taxes for billionaires in the United States.
Advertisement:
He noted that if billionaires paid a 25% federal tax rate, it could generate US$400 billion over the next 10 years.
Quote: "Imagine what we could do with that. We could do so many things – consequential – including finally making sure that we take care of Ukraine from that butcher Putin," Biden said.
Background:
- In February, Biden called Vladimir Putin a "crazy son of a bitch" during a fundraising event in San Francisco. The Kremlin called these words "shameful".
- Additionally, Biden recently referred to Putin as a thug.
Support UP or become our patron!