Biden once again urges Congress to approve military aid to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has taken advantage of yet another opportunity to urge Congress to approve military aid to Ukraine and to criticise the president of the aggressor state, Vladimir Putin.

Source: the US president during a speech at the Friends of Ireland St Patrick's Day luncheon, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Biden drew parallels between the Americans and the Irish as people who support the pursuit of freedom, saying that "this is what we see in our support for Ukraine and amid Putin's brutal offensive against Ukraine".

Advertisement:

The US President turned to the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, and thanked him for his unwavering humanitarian support for Ukrainians.

"I'm committed to continue to do our part. I'm confident the vast majority of members of Congress are willing to do their part and – I’m sorry to say this, but I think the vast majority of members of Congress are willing to do their part and continue to urge every member in this room to stand up to Vladimir Putin. He's a thug," Biden added.

"And I urge you to send me the national security bill. Now the bill includes funding for Ukraine and Israel and maybe equally important, humanitarian assistance to Gaza. They’re badly, badly needed," the US president concluded.

Background: In a speech at a public event, US President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "crazy S.O.B.". The Kremlin labelled these words a "disgrace".

Putin himself said the fact that Biden had called him a son of a bitch was an "entirely reasonable reaction".

Support UP or become our patron!