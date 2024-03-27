All Sections
Trump turns to Bible sales, facing legal costs – photo

Khrystyna Bondarieva , OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 27 March 2024, 14:16
Trump turns to Bible sales, facing legal costs – photo
Photo: AP

During the height of the election campaign and increasing expenses due to his numerous legal battles, former US President Donald Trump began selling Bibles to Americans.

Source: European Pravda, citing АР

Details: On Tuesday, Trump posted a video on his Truth Social platform urging supporters to buy the "God Bless the USA" Bible, inspired by the patriotic ballad of country singer Lee Greenwood. Trump comes on stage to this song at each of his rallies and has appeared with Greenwood at events. 

"Happy Holy Week! Let’s Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless the USA Bible," Trump wrote, directing his supporters to a website selling the book for US$59.99.

 

His unconventional Bible-selling campaign began when Trump faced a serious financial crisis due to increasing legal expenses. Trump faces four criminal charges together with several civil ones.

On Monday, Trump was granted an extension when the New York appellate court agreed to postpone the enforcement of over US$454 million, which Trump owes following a civil fraud verdict, if he pays US$175 million within 10 days.

Trump has already paid US$92 million in connection with defamation lawsuits filed by E. Jean Carroll, who accused the former president of sexual assault. 

The Bible is just the latest commercial venture Trump has embarked upon during his campaign. Last month in Philadelphia, he debuted a new line of sneakers under the Trump brand, including golden "Never Surrender High-Tops" priced at US$399. 

He has also released books featuring photographs from his time in office and letters written to him.

The website godblesstheusabible.com states that the product "is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign". 

"GodBlessTheUSABible.com is not owned, managed or controlled by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization, CIC Ventures LLC or any of their respective principals or affiliates," the description says. 

Trump's spokesperson did not respond to the agency's inquiries about how much he was paid for the licensing deal or how much the potential presidential candidate earns from each book sale. 

Trump remains very popular among white evangelical Christians, who are among his most fervent supporters – even though Trump, a thrice-married former reality TV star, has a long history of behaviour that often contradicted the teachings of Christ.

Subjects: TrumpUSAELECTIONS
