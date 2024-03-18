Trump hopes he won't have to decide whether give weapons to Ukraine or allow Putin occupy it

In an interview with Fox News, former US President Donald Trump gave an evasive answer to the question of whether he would continue to help Ukraine with weapons or allow Putin to occupy part or all of Ukraine if he is re-elected president.

Details: Trump said he hopes it doesn't come to that. By the time he would take over as president, it would be a long time, more than nine months. He stated that this was "an eternity" for war and politics.

Trump emphasised that Russia had a powerful army, and although Ukrainians were very brave, he believed that it was necessary to negotiate and seek a compromise.

He also noted that the issue of the war in Ukraine was very painful for him, because if he were president, Putin would never have dared to invade.

Quote: "I would have negotiated a deal. I don’t even know if I would have had to negotiate, because they never would have attacked if I was president.

If we had a real leader, he [Putin] would have never done that. Remember, he didn’t do it. For four years, he didn’t do it. And there was no real threat that he would do it.

And I spoke to him about that, I said, ‘You can’t do it.’ [...] He would have never done it if I was president, and all those people would be living, and all those great cities – you know, those ancient domes, you can’t replace that. Those golden domes, they were beautiful, they were a thousand years old. You can’t replace that culture. [...] It’s a terrible situation."

