Ukrainian government expects EU to approve reform plan to receive €50 billion

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 27 March 2024, 18:06
Ukrainian government expects EU to approve reform plan to receive €50 billion
The Ukrainian government expects the European Commission to approve the reform plan under the Ukraine Facility in the coming weeks, which provides €50 billion in macro-financial assistance until 2027.

Source: Oleksii Sobolev, Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalisation, writes Interfax-Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sobolev stated that the government anticipates relatively quick approval of the Ukraine Facility reform plan, which was developed in close cooperation with the European Commission.

The Ukraine Facility is a tool to support Ukraine's economic development and recovery, with Kyiv receiving financial assistance based on jointly agreed-upon plans and priorities between the Ukrainian government and the European Commission.

The tool is intended for use in 2024-2027 and has a total cost of €50 billion. Ukraine has already received its first tranche of €4.5 billion.

On 18 March, the government approved a reform plan for the Ukraine Facility, which serves as the foundation for financial assistance from the European Union.

