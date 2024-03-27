All Sections
Polish Foreign Minister: Some Western media are not shocked enough by Russian strikes on Ukraine

Andrii SynyavskyiWednesday, 27 March 2024, 18:41
Polish Foreign Minister: Some Western media are not shocked enough by Russian strikes on Ukraine
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski. Stock photo: Getty Images

During a meeting in Riga, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski and Latvian counterpart Krišjānis Kariņš discussed the recent Russian airstrikes in Ukraine.

Source: PAP, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Sikorski, from an information standpoint, the West can only see a small amount of what Ukraine has to deal with.

"It seems to me that some media in the West are not shocked enough by this unprecedented wave of air terrorism against Ukraine," he said.

Regarding the incident with a Russian missile in Polish airspace, the Foreign Minister said that Warsaw reserves the right to defend its own territory, which is also NATO territory.

"But as allies, we must also think about how to help Ukraine," Sikorski concluded.

Earlier, Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Andrzej Szejna said that NATO is considering the option of shooting down Russian missiles when they fly towards North Atlantic Alliance territory.

On 24 March at 04:23, Polish airspace was violated by a cruise missile launched from a long-range Russian warplane. The missile entered Polish airspace near the village of Oserdów in the Lublin voivodeship and remained there for 39 seconds.

Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Poland’s Minister of National Defence, stated that Poland would have downed the Russian missile if there had been any signs that it was heading for a target on Polish territory.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that the North Atlantic Alliance should be shooting down Russian air targets that fly into the airspace of NATO member states.

