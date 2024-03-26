All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

NATO considers shooting down Russian missiles near its borders – Polish Foreign Ministry

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 26 March 2024, 09:49
NATO considers shooting down Russian missiles near its borders – Polish Foreign Ministry
Photo: Getty Images

Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Andrzej Shejna has said that NATO is considering the option of shooting down Russian missiles when they fly towards North Atlantic Alliance territory.

Source: Polish radio station RMF FM, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "NATO is analysing various concepts, including that such missiles should be shot down when they are very close to the NATO border – but this would have to be done with the consent of the Ukrainian side and with due regard for international consequences. Then NATO missiles would hit Russian missiles outside the territory of the Treaty [Alliance – ed.]."

Advertisement:

Details: Shejna noted that the violation of Polish airspace by a Russian missile this weekend was a test of the strength of the Polish Armed Forces' defences and vigilance. He said that the Russian Federation did not want to provoke anything, because the Russians knew that if the missile moved further into Poland, it would be shot down.

He stressed that Russia should not impose any rules on the Alliance. 

"The aggressor has to get used to the fact that the NATO side, the side of democratic states and the EU will start setting a certain tone when it comes to resolving the conflict in Ukraine," Sheyna said.

"We take Putin's threats very seriously. He has shown that he is capable of anything. So far, in addition to hundreds of thousands of wounded and killed on both sides, he has succeeded in getting Sweden and Finland to join NATO. The next NATO summit will take place in July. We have a consolidation of the EU countries, the restoration of the Weimar Triangle," added Shejna.

Background:

  • On 24 March at 04:23, Polish airspace was violated by a cruise missile launched from a long-range Russian warplane. The missile entered Polish airspace near the village of Oserdów in the Lublin voivodeship and remained there for 39 seconds. 
  • Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Poland’s Minister of National Defence, stated that Poland would have downed the Russian missile if there had been any signs that it was heading for a target on Polish territory.
  • Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that the North Atlantic Alliance should shoot down Russian air targets that fly into the airspace of NATO member states.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro

Funding shortage persists for Czech initiative on ammunition purchase for Ukraine – Estonian Defence Ministry

Zelenskyy dismisses several of his advisors

Russian Orthodox Church proposes ultranationalist ideology to Kremlin – ISW

Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP

President Zelenskyy's family earned nearly US$316,400 in 2023 – president's declaration

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:37
UK intelligence assesses Russia's progress in recent weeks and its ability to absorb losses
15:58
Boy, 12, sustains concussion due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
15:50
German Finance Minister: Everyone tired of supporting Ukraine should think about consequences for Europe
15:33
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro
15:07
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on residential area in Krasnohorivka
13:59
Russian boxer to fight on undercard for Usyk-Fury boxing match
13:51
Rolling blackouts cancelled in six oblasts of Ukraine
13:22
Scholz stresses necessity of further supporting Ukraine in his Easter address
13:07
The best job in the world – and the toughest. Inside the basement held by infantrymen defending Chasiv Yar
12:53
updatedRussia fires missile on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: