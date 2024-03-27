Environmental damage after Russian attack on Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant reaches over US$ 3.5 million

The environmental damage caused by the Russian attack on the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) in Zaporizhzhia on 22 March is currently estimated to be around UAH 140 million (approx. US$3.5 million), but this figure is expected to rise in the future.

Source: Ruslan Strilets, Ukraine’s Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "The environmental damage caused by enemy missiles hitting the Dnipro HPP has now been estimated to be UAH 140 million. Environmental damage includes not only destruction but also water pollution, explosions, and burning, which have a significant impact on the ecosystem. This figure might change, but only upwards," Strilets said.

Details: Strilets stated that the State Environmental Inspectorate and the State Water Agency conduct enhanced monitoring of the water condition near the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant and downstream, as well as take all necessary steps to mitigate the effects of the attack.

"The task of preventing contaminated water from reaching the point of consumption for the population has already been completed. There are no risks. We may reach normal water levels in a few days," the minister said.

Strilets also stated that the damage to the Dnipro HPP caused by the attack will not interfere with the spring flood's passage.

"I am sure that everything will work in a coordinated and synchronised manner, just like last year," he stated.

The minister stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, the State Environmental Inspectorate has already recorded more than 4,000 crimes of the Russian Federation against the environment, and the volume of waste caused by destruction has reached 600,000 tonnes.

Background:

Ukraine's largest hydroelectric power plant – Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia – was hit as a result of a missile attack on 22 March. There is no threat of a dam breach, and the situation at the dam is under control.

Ukrhydroenergo, Ukraine's largest hydropower generating company, reported two direct hits to the Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia, HPP-1 and HPP-2. It is not yet known whether it will be possible to rebuild the latter because it was seriously damaged.

Later, it became known that Russian missiles hit Dnipro HPP eight times, and emergency services and the State Emergency Service were working at the plant.

Meanwhile, Ukrhydroenergo is not ruling out that the Russians may have intended to destroy the power station completely.

Part of the equipment at the DniproHPP has been re-launched, but it has yet to produce electricity.

