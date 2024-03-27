All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Police post video of Kharkiv after Russian aerial bomb attack – photo, video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 27 March 2024, 21:17
Police post video of Kharkiv after Russian aerial bomb attack – photo, video
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

The patrol police have posted footage showing the aftermath of Wednesday’s aerial bomb attack by Russia on Kharkiv. 

Source: Oleksii Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine, on Facebook 

Quote: "Kharkiv. FAB with UMPC (unified planning and correction module).

Advertisement:

They are dropping bombs on peaceful neighbourhoods and civilians. They continue to terrorise Kharkiv; this time, a secondary school and at least 14 residential buildings were damaged."

Details: Biloshytsky posted a video from a police officer's body camera, adding: "We are on the spot, as always, shoulder to shoulder with you and with all the Defence Forces."

The video shows a law enforcement officer rushing to help a family with small children who were injured in the Russian attack. 

The Kharkiv Oblast police released another video.

One person is reported to have been killed and several people injured (19 according to early reports), including four children aged between three months and nine years, in the attack on Kharkiv on 27 March.

 
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkivwar
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
Kharkiv
Explosions rock Kharkiv
Russians strike residential area in Kharkiv, killing 1 and wounding 19, children among them – video
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
RECENT NEWS
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
01:28
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
00:48
US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official
23:36
Russia launches airstrike on Sumy hromada, damaging civilian infrastructure
All News
Advertisement: