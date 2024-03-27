Police post video of Kharkiv after Russian aerial bomb attack – photo, video

The patrol police have posted footage showing the aftermath of Wednesday’s aerial bomb attack by Russia on Kharkiv.

Source: Oleksii Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine, on Facebook

Quote: "Kharkiv. FAB with UMPC (unified planning and correction module).

They are dropping bombs on peaceful neighbourhoods and civilians. They continue to terrorise Kharkiv; this time, a secondary school and at least 14 residential buildings were damaged."

Details: Biloshytsky posted a video from a police officer's body camera, adding: "We are on the spot, as always, shoulder to shoulder with you and with all the Defence Forces."

The video shows a law enforcement officer rushing to help a family with small children who were injured in the Russian attack.

The Kharkiv Oblast police released another video.

One person is reported to have been killed and several people injured (19 according to early reports), including four children aged between three months and nine years, in the attack on Kharkiv on 27 March.

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

