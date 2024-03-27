Russians strike residential area in Kharkiv, killing 1 and wounding 19, children among them – video

Russian occupation forces bombarded Kharkiv on the afternoon of 27 March; local authorities reported casualties and a fatality.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram; Ukraine’s Air Force on social media; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Serhii Bolvinov, Head of the Investigation Department of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast; President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "A strike on a residential neighbourhood of Kharkiv hit high-rise buildings. People were killed and wounded. This is another act of bloody terror against Ukrainians."

Updated: The president states that as of 18:00, at least 19 people have been injured.

Syniehubov reported that two five-storey apartment blocks, a medical institution, an administrative building and a public place had been partially destroyed. Another strike damaged an educational facility. In total, at least 14 apartment blocks have been damaged.

There are four children among the people who were injured, aged from three months to nine years.

The people have received minor to moderate injuries. They are getting the necessary treatment.

One person, a civilian man, has been killed. The details are being specified.

Local police reports that Kharkiv was struck with aerial bombs for the first time since 2022.

Quote from Bolvinov: "According to the information we are checking, the enemy used a cheap analogue of a cruise missile to attack the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. It is a D-30 SN UMPB manufactured on the basis of FAB-250 [unguided bomb]. We have two strikes: the first one was on a school, and the second hit residential buildings.

All services are working at the scene and a rescue operation has begun.

The Russians have not used aircraft to strike residential areas in Kharkiv for two years. These two strikes were the first over this time.

I know that everyone is used to air-raid warnings. Few people respond to it and go to shelters. But I will not get tired of warning you, and the enemy will use this too. They are now using heavier weapons to bombard the city. So I urge you to save your lives and the lives of your children and loved ones. Be aware of the possibility of repeated attacks."

Quote by Syniehubov: "The attack on residential buildings was likely launched with an UMPB D-30 projectile. It is quite powerful, and its explosive capacity is a cross between an aerial bomb and a missile. A 30-cm calibre projectile can fly a distance of up to 90 km. They can be dropped from an aircraft and launched from a Smerch multiple-launch rocket system. The final information will be revealed after the examination."

Ukraine’s Air Force reported earlier that Russian tactical aircraft had launched glide bombs at Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts.

Syniehubov said that the Russians were launching attacks. He urged the residents of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast to stay in shelters.

