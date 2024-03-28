All Sections
Ukraine expects complete ban on Russian grain imports to EU – Ukraine's Deputy PM

European Pravda, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 28 March 2024, 09:43
Ukraine expects complete ban on Russian grain imports to EU – Ukraine's Deputy PM
Olha Stefanishyna. Stock photo: Getty Images

Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, has stated that Ukraine will "push forward" in the EU the decision on a complete ban on Russian grain imports and admits the possibility that Hungary will not block it.

Source: Stefanishyna in an interview with European Pravda as part of the special project Trade Wars, supported by the law firm Ilyashev & Partners 

Quote from Stefanishyna: "The introduction of additional tariffs does not rule out the possibility of a decision being made later to impose a ban as well. And Ukraine will continue to push for it."

Details: She said that the decision to ban importing Russian grain requires further discussion within the EU. She suggested that it could be adopted in the autumn if Hungary, which will preside over the EU Council, agrees.

Stefanishyna explained that there are already agreements with Budapest within the framework of the licensing mechanism for Ukrainian agricultural imports, and as part of the dialogue to prepare for the meeting between President Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Orbán, a number of agreements have already been implemented, including the opening of new checkpoints. Dialogue on other infrastructure projects is also progressing successfully.

"That is why, although not in all, but specifically in this issue, there are reasons to expect that the Hungarian side will play a positive role and help resolve this issue," said Stefanishyna.

Background:

  • On 22 March, the European Commission presented an official proposal to increase tariffs on imports of grains, oilseeds and their derivatives from Russia and Belarus to the EU.
  • For a long time, Ukraine has been calling on the EU to ban Russian agricultural imports completely. During the EU leaders summit on 21 March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it "unfair" that Russian food products are being brought into Europe while Ukrainian grain is being dumped on asphalt or railway tracks.

