Issue of unblocking border with Poland requires additional time – Ukraine's agrarian minister

Mykola Solskyi, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine. Photo: Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine

Mykola Solskyi, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, commented on the results of the trilateral Ukraine-Poland-European Union meeting with representatives of relevant associations, which took place in Warsaw on 27 March.

Source: Mykola Solskyiʼs statement cited by the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine; European Pravda

The meeting discussed issues of unblocking the border and finding common ground to resolve the crisis. The negotiations lasted more than 6 hours.

Solskyi called the talks "a complex but frank conversation between ministries and associations."

"It’s worth noting that we have already discussed solutions that will soon be announced. At the same time, the issue is complex for all parties and requires additional time. Thank you to each of the partners for their involvement in finding solutions," Mykola Solskyi said.

At the same time, the Ministry of Agricultural Policy reported that today is the second day of negotiations between Ukraine and Poland on agricultural exports.

The Ukrainian side presented its Polish colleagues with an analysis of its exports to Poland and other EU countries, as well as the changes that have been taking place in agricultural exports since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, including due to the work of the sea corridor.

Today, intergovernmental consultations are also taking place in Warsaw with the participation of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to try to resolve controversial issues in relations with the neighbouring country.

On the eve of the talks between Tusk and Shmyhal, Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, told European Pravda that Ukraine currently has no dialogue with Poland regarding unblocking of the border.

Previously, Tusk expressed hope that Poland and Ukraine would agree on agricultural issues before the government meeting in Warsaw, but this did not happen.

