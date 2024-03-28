All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's government admits lack of dialogue with Poland regarding blocking border

European Pravda, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 28 March 2024, 10:49
Ukraine's government admits lack of dialogue with Poland regarding blocking border
Stock photo: Getty Images

Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna has announced that Ukraine currently has no dialogue with Poland regarding resolving the border blockade issue.

Source: Stefanishyna in an interview with European Pravda as part of the particular project Trade Wars, with the support of the law firm Ilyashev & Partners.

Quote from Stefanishyna: "However, while negotiating the monitoring of certain products' exports and imports, we do not have a dialogue regarding how to resolve the crisis related to the Ukrainian border blockade."

Advertisement:

Details: She noted that there is no sign of readiness for concessions from the Polish government.

Stefaniyshyna said the Polish government itself should be interested in resolving the situation within the country, as the crisis has a broader agenda than just Ukraine. The blockade is also occurring on the borders of the Baltic countries and Germany. 

"It's a complex internal situation that also has some relation to elections. And we are ready to meet the Polish side halfway. We are in dialogue with them. But, as of now, we do not see an understanding of how to end this crisis situation," the deputy prime minister noted.

She also mentioned that the government is "in full combat readiness" with a full arsenal of legal instruments that can be applied in response to unfriendly trade policies. 

"At the same time, we understand that such a legal process would make better sense in a more peaceful time. It's a rather lengthy process, whereas we need to survive somehow," Stefaniyshyna said.

​​She expressed hope that EU ambassadors will finally approve the extension of autonomous trade preferences for Ukraine on Friday, 29 March.

Background: Earlier, Krzysztof Paszyk, leader of the parliamentary group of the agrarian Polish Peasants' Party (PSL), reported that Warsaw and Kyiv were close to reaching the agreement on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: PolandborderUkraine
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
Poland
Polish protesters continue to block 3 border checkpoints
Poland about to reach agricultural products agreement with Ukraine
Armoured vehicles coalition holds first meeting in Warsaw
RECENT NEWS
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
01:28
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
00:48
US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official
23:36
Russia launches airstrike on Sumy hromada, damaging civilian infrastructure
All News
Advertisement: