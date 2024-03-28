Ukraine's government admits lack of dialogue with Poland regarding blocking border

Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna has announced that Ukraine currently has no dialogue with Poland regarding resolving the border blockade issue.

Source: Stefanishyna in an interview with European Pravda as part of the particular project Trade Wars, with the support of the law firm Ilyashev & Partners.

Quote from Stefanishyna: "However, while negotiating the monitoring of certain products' exports and imports, we do not have a dialogue regarding how to resolve the crisis related to the Ukrainian border blockade."

Details: She noted that there is no sign of readiness for concessions from the Polish government.

Stefaniyshyna said the Polish government itself should be interested in resolving the situation within the country, as the crisis has a broader agenda than just Ukraine. The blockade is also occurring on the borders of the Baltic countries and Germany.

"It's a complex internal situation that also has some relation to elections. And we are ready to meet the Polish side halfway. We are in dialogue with them. But, as of now, we do not see an understanding of how to end this crisis situation," the deputy prime minister noted.

She also mentioned that the government is "in full combat readiness" with a full arsenal of legal instruments that can be applied in response to unfriendly trade policies.

"At the same time, we understand that such a legal process would make better sense in a more peaceful time. It's a rather lengthy process, whereas we need to survive somehow," Stefaniyshyna said.

​​She expressed hope that EU ambassadors will finally approve the extension of autonomous trade preferences for Ukraine on Friday, 29 March.

Background: Earlier, Krzysztof Paszyk, leader of the parliamentary group of the agrarian Polish Peasants' Party (PSL), reported that Warsaw and Kyiv were close to reaching the agreement on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.

