Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts and Dnipro
Friday, 29 March 2024, 05:31
Explosions rang out in the city of Dnipro as well as Khmelnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts during a large-scale missile attack on the night of 28-29 March.
Details: Russian forces launched attack UAVs on the territory of Ukraine from multiple directions simultaneously on the evening of 28 March.
At around 04:00, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the Russians had launched cruise missiles.
Later, they reported the takeoff of three MiG-31K fighter jets from the Savasleyka airfield in Russia which are capable of carrying a Kinzhal supersonic missile.
