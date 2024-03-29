All Sections
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts and Dnipro

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 29 March 2024, 05:31
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Explosions rang out in the city of Dnipro as well as Khmelnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts during a large-scale missile attack on the night of 28-29 March.

Source: Suspilne; Ukrinform

Details: Russian forces launched attack UAVs on the territory of Ukraine from multiple directions simultaneously on the evening of 28 March. 

At around 04:00, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the Russians had launched cruise missiles

Later, they reported the takeoff of three MiG-31K fighter jets from the Savasleyka airfield in Russia which are capable of carrying a Kinzhal supersonic missile.

Subjects: explosionmissile strike
All News
All News
