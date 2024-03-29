Ukraine's Defence Minister discusses investing into French military industrial complex – photo

Rustem Umierov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, has held a meeting with Yaël Braun-Pivet, the head of the French National Assembly.

Source: Umierov on Twitter (X); European Pravda

Quote: "Ukraine is ready to co-invest in French defence technologies and directly purchase French military products."

Details: Umierov stressed that the capacities of the Ukrainian defence industry must be included in the European military production plan.

"Grateful for the comprehensive support that France provides to Ukraine to repel russian aggression, in particular for the signing of a bilateral security agreement," Umierov added.

A French delegation headed by Yaël Braun-Pivet, the head of the French National Assembly, announced their arrival in Ukraine on Thursday.

Background:

On 12 March, the National Assembly (the lower house of the French parliament) voted to approve the report of the Prime Minister regarding the support strategy for Ukraine and the concluded bilateral security agreement.

During a meeting in Paris on 16 January, the presidents of Ukraine and France signed a bilateral agreement on security cooperation within the framework of the Group of Seven framework declaration.

