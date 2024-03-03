All Sections
Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

Sunday, 3 March 2024, 18:35
Photo: Wypadki i Pozary w Zachodniopomorskim

Six Ukrainian citizens were injured when a car drove into a crowd in Szczecin, Poland, on 1 March.

Source: Oleksandr Plodystyi, the Ukrainian Consul in Gdańsk, in a comment for Ukrinform, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Plodystyi said that four Ukrainian women and a man, aged between 20 and 42, as well as a five-year-old Ukrainian boy, sustained injuries in the incident.

"They sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity and have been taken to three different hospitals. A 41-year-old woman is in a critical condition, and a five-year-old child suffered a concussion," Plodystyi explained.

He added that the woman who was in a critical condition is now stable and her life is out of danger.

The injured child will remain in hospital with his mother for another two or three days. Family friends are taking care of them.

The other Ukrainians injured in the incident are stable and their lives are out of danger.

The total number of casualties has risen to 20.

Background:

  • Fourteen civilians were initially reported to have been injured when a car drove into a crowd of people who had gathered at Rodła Square in Szczecin, in Poland's northwest, on Friday, 1 March.

