All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Ukraine's State Border Guard Service (SBGS) has reported that Polish protesters continue to block all six crossing points on the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for SBGS, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: "Polish farmers continue to block lorry traffic. On all six crossing points. As of this morning [3 March 2024], a total of over 2,400 freight vehicles are queuing at all these checkpoints on the Polish side of the border, waiting to enter Ukraine," he said.

The official stated that the longest queues can be observed at the Krakivets and Yahodyn checkpoints. At the latter, lorries are only allowed to cross into Ukraine, while 70 vehicles have passed through over the past 24 hours.

"I would like to mention that Yahodyn is the largest infrastructure point where 1,200-1,400 freight vehicles can cross the border from both sides. However, at present, only lorries travelling into Ukraine are allowed through... No lorries are crossing the border towards Poland as they are not allowed to do so," added Demchenko.

Demchenko pointed out that the protesters were not blocking traffic for other categories of transport, including cars and buses.

Background:

Farmers' protests have been taking place across Poland for several days now. Their participants are blocking roads, motorways, and border crossings with Ukraine.

The farmers are protesting against the influx of Ukrainian goods, as well as against European policies related to what is known as the EU Green Deal.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian drivers and Polish police, who blocked them at the Korczowa border crossing, managed to settle their dispute with the help of Ukrainian diplomats.

