All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Funding shortage persists for Czech initiative on ammunition purchase for Ukraine – Estonian Defence Ministry

, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 30 March 2024, 11:37
Funding shortage persists for Czech initiative on ammunition purchase for Ukraine – Estonian Defence Ministry

A number of countries have contributed to the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine, but despite this, money is still lacking, as it was before.

Source: Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur in an interview with Estonian public broadcaster ERR, as reported by European Pravda

Pevkur said there are places where ammunition can be bought, but the question is whether there is money for it.

Advertisement:

Quote: "If we are talking about a million artillery rounds, it's about €3 billion. There are different calibres, slightly cheaper ones. It would be great if we could procure everything. Currently, there is more of a lack of money than of shells," Pevkur said.

The Defence Minister said that they are primarily trying to find the amounts needed from northern and central european countries. France, which has stated that it is ready to make a larger contribution, should be discussed separately.

It is difficult to predict when the shells may reach the combat zone. Some may arrive in a few months, while others may only arrive by the end of the year.

"A lot depends on physically checking some of the shells of these potential partners. We were told that they [shells] can be obtained, but in what condition are they, and are they suitable for use at all? All this needs to be checked," Pevkur explained.

"I am a little worried because we are, so to speak, patting ourselves on the back, saying, 'Well done, we are doing a good job', and meanwhile Ukraine is saying that ammunition is not reaching them. If we can still achieve this and deliver these shells to Ukraine, so that Ukraine is able to strike back, then it will have an effect," said Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

It is noted that the most critical situation is with anti-aircraft missiles, stocks of which in Ukraine are running out. Pevkur said that Estonia has nothing to offer in this case, and the only option is to look hopefully towards the allies’ depots.

Background:

  • Earlier, media reported that participants in a Czech-led initiative to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine outside Europe had signed an agreement under which Kyiv will receive one million rounds of ammunition – more than was initially planned.
  • A total of 15 countries have joined the Czech initiative, the article states, namely Germany, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Portugal, Belgium, Poland and Canada. Not all of them have publicly announced the amount of funds they have contributed to the purchase of the ammunition.
  • Czechia is leading the initiative to provide Ukraine with at least 800,000 rounds of ammunition, a number that could potentially rise to 1.5 million.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Czechiaweaponsaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Identities of actors in Russian video aimed at undermining mobilisation in Ukraine revealed – photo

Polish farmers blockade Uhryniv checkpoint for Ukrainian lorries again

Large Ukrainian drones attack oil refinery and Shahed drone-assembling facility in Tatarstan – photo, video

Russians make video with professional actors to undermine mobilisation in Ukraine – ISW

Fire breaks out at industrial plant in Russia's Yekaterinburg, eyewitnesses heard explosion first – photo, video

Iran warned Russia of terror threat before Crocus City Hall attack, Reuters reports

All News
Czechia
Czech Prime Minister on uncovering pro-Russian influence networks: This is only the beginning
Ukraine could receive 1 million shells in April from Czech-led initiative, media reports say
Czechia to allocate funds for its initiative to buy ammunition for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
10:31
Ukraine brings back 17-year-old forcibly deported to Russia – photo
09:53
Identities of actors in Russian video aimed at undermining mobilisation in Ukraine revealed – photo
09:50
Polish farmers blockade Uhryniv checkpoint for Ukrainian lorries again
09:48
Belarus launches military exercises near border with Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine
09:31
Private houses and power lines damaged in Mykolaiv Oblast as result of Russian attack
09:31
Ukraine's intelligence blows up power substation in temporarily occupied Crimea
09:30
Moldovan President discusses Moldova's role in Ukraine's recovery with US Special Representative
09:05
Large Ukrainian drones attack oil refinery and Shahed drone-assembling facility in Tatarstan – photo, video
08:24
US Secretary of State arrives in France for talks on Ukraine and Gaza
08:16
Russian drone hits power facility in Kirovohrad Oblast, fire breaks out
All News
Advertisement: