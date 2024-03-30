Funding shortage persists for Czech initiative on ammunition purchase for Ukraine – Estonian Defence Ministry

A number of countries have contributed to the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine, but despite this, money is still lacking, as it was before.

Source: Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur in an interview with Estonian public broadcaster ERR, as reported by European Pravda

Pevkur said there are places where ammunition can be bought, but the question is whether there is money for it.

Quote: "If we are talking about a million artillery rounds, it's about €3 billion. There are different calibres, slightly cheaper ones. It would be great if we could procure everything. Currently, there is more of a lack of money than of shells," Pevkur said.

The Defence Minister said that they are primarily trying to find the amounts needed from northern and central european countries. France, which has stated that it is ready to make a larger contribution, should be discussed separately.

It is difficult to predict when the shells may reach the combat zone. Some may arrive in a few months, while others may only arrive by the end of the year.

"A lot depends on physically checking some of the shells of these potential partners. We were told that they [shells] can be obtained, but in what condition are they, and are they suitable for use at all? All this needs to be checked," Pevkur explained.

"I am a little worried because we are, so to speak, patting ourselves on the back, saying, 'Well done, we are doing a good job', and meanwhile Ukraine is saying that ammunition is not reaching them. If we can still achieve this and deliver these shells to Ukraine, so that Ukraine is able to strike back, then it will have an effect," said Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

It is noted that the most critical situation is with anti-aircraft missiles, stocks of which in Ukraine are running out. Pevkur said that Estonia has nothing to offer in this case, and the only option is to look hopefully towards the allies’ depots.

Background:

Earlier, media reported that participants in a Czech-led initiative to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine outside Europe had signed an agreement under which Kyiv will receive one million rounds of ammunition – more than was initially planned.

A total of 15 countries have joined the Czech initiative, the article states, namely Germany, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Portugal, Belgium, Poland and Canada. Not all of them have publicly announced the amount of funds they have contributed to the purchase of the ammunition.

Czechia is leading the initiative to provide Ukraine with at least 800,000 rounds of ammunition, a number that could potentially rise to 1.5 million.

