All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Czech Prime Minister on uncovering pro-Russian influence networks: This is only the beginning

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 29 March 2024, 09:22
Czech Prime Minister on uncovering pro-Russian influence networks: This is only the beginning
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala. Stock photo: Getty Images

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has said that after the discovery of pro-Russian influence networks in Czechia and Poland, we can expect further such announcements in other countries, as this is only the beginning. 

Source: European Pravda 

Quote from Fiala: "Czechia was at the beginning of this whole operation. Our work and efforts have led to other European countries investigating the activities of pro-Russian spy networks and gradually coming to more serious conclusions. One of them was made public today, for example, by Poland. Other countries will follow." 

Advertisement:

Details: Fiala reiterated on social media platform X (Twitter) on Thursday evening that Czechia had uncovered a pro-Russian network that was developing an operation to spread Russian influence and undermine security in Europe.

In this context, Prague announced sanctions against Viktor Medvedchuk, Ukrainian businessman and pro-Russian politician to whose daughter Putin is godfather, as well as Artem Marchevskyi, a propagandist of Ukrainian origin, and the Kremlin-aligned right-wing website Voice of Europe.

The minister noted that the events of the past two days were the result of Prague-initiated and successfully coordinated international cooperation. "I am proud that we have shown the strength and ability to make timely and correct decisions," Fiala said.

The Czech Civilian Counterintelligence Service reported that the network in question had worked with politicians in Poland, Hungary, Germany, France, Belgium and the Netherlands to influence the European Parliament elections.

Media reports indicated that Petr Bystron, a member of the Bundestag from the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD or Alternative for Germany) faction and a candidate for the European Parliament from AfD, had been receiving money from a pro-Russian influence network exposed by European intelligence agencies earlier.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: CzechiaRussia
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
Czechia
Ukraine could receive 1 million shells in April from Czech-led initiative, media reports say
Czechia to allocate funds for its initiative to buy ammunition for Ukraine
Czechia adds pro-Russian Ukrainian MP Medvedchuk to sanctions list
RECENT NEWS
08:31
NATO Summit to focus on creating roadmap for Ukraine's accession to Alliance – Blinken
08:12
Child injured in Russian attack on village in Kharkiv Oblast dies in hospital
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
07:21
Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
All News
Advertisement: