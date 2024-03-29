Czech Prime Minister on uncovering pro-Russian influence networks: This is only the beginning

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has said that after the discovery of pro-Russian influence networks in Czechia and Poland, we can expect further such announcements in other countries, as this is only the beginning.

Quote from Fiala: "Czechia was at the beginning of this whole operation. Our work and efforts have led to other European countries investigating the activities of pro-Russian spy networks and gradually coming to more serious conclusions. One of them was made public today, for example, by Poland. Other countries will follow."

Details: Fiala reiterated on social media platform X (Twitter) on Thursday evening that Czechia had uncovered a pro-Russian network that was developing an operation to spread Russian influence and undermine security in Europe.

In this context, Prague announced sanctions against Viktor Medvedchuk, Ukrainian businessman and pro-Russian politician to whose daughter Putin is godfather, as well as Artem Marchevskyi, a propagandist of Ukrainian origin, and the Kremlin-aligned right-wing website Voice of Europe.

The minister noted that the events of the past two days were the result of Prague-initiated and successfully coordinated international cooperation. "I am proud that we have shown the strength and ability to make timely and correct decisions," Fiala said.

The Czech Civilian Counterintelligence Service reported that the network in question had worked with politicians in Poland, Hungary, Germany, France, Belgium and the Netherlands to influence the European Parliament elections.

Media reports indicated that Petr Bystron, a member of the Bundestag from the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD or Alternative for Germany) faction and a candidate for the European Parliament from AfD, had been receiving money from a pro-Russian influence network exposed by European intelligence agencies earlier.

