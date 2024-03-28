Czechia to allocate funds for its initiative to buy ammunition for Ukraine

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has said that his government has discussed and approved the contribution of funds to Czechia's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.

Quote: "It is extremely important for Ukraine that it knows that more ammunition will arrive in a few weeks or months and can adapt its tactics to this today. Once again, I want to thank everyone who has joined this initiative. And today the Czech government has taken another step in this direction."

Details: Fiala said that about 20 countries have already expressed interest in joining the initiative.

However, he did not specify the amount of money that Czechia would contribute.

Background:

Slovenia and Iceland were among the latest countries to announce joining Prague's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.

In addition, Poland plans to double its contribution to the Czech initiative to purchase artillery ammunition for Ukraine.

