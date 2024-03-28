Czechia to allocate funds for its initiative to buy ammunition for Ukraine
Thursday, 28 March 2024, 08:19
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has said that his government has discussed and approved the contribution of funds to Czechia's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.
Source: European Pravda
Quote: "It is extremely important for Ukraine that it knows that more ammunition will arrive in a few weeks or months and can adapt its tactics to this today. Once again, I want to thank everyone who has joined this initiative. And today the Czech government has taken another step in this direction."
Advertisement:
Details: Fiala said that about 20 countries have already expressed interest in joining the initiative.
However, he did not specify the amount of money that Czechia would contribute.
Background:
- Slovenia and Iceland were among the latest countries to announce joining Prague's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.
- In addition, Poland plans to double its contribution to the Czech initiative to purchase artillery ammunition for Ukraine.
Support UP or become our patron!