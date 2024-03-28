All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Czechia to allocate funds for its initiative to buy ammunition for Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 28 March 2024, 08:19
Czechia to allocate funds for its initiative to buy ammunition for Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has said that his government has discussed and approved the contribution of funds to Czechia's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Quote: "It is extremely important for Ukraine that it knows that more ammunition will arrive in a few weeks or months and can adapt its tactics to this today. Once again, I want to thank everyone who has joined this initiative. And today the Czech government has taken another step in this direction."

Advertisement:

Details: Fiala said that about 20 countries have already expressed interest in joining the initiative.

However, he did not specify the amount of money that Czechia would contribute.

Background:

  • Slovenia and Iceland were among the latest countries to announce joining Prague's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine. 
  • In addition, Poland plans to double its contribution to the Czech initiative to purchase artillery ammunition for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: CzechiaUkraineweaponswar
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
Czechia
Czechia adds pro-Russian Ukrainian MP Medvedchuk to sanctions list
Ukraine may receive 1.5 million ammunition rounds in Czech initiative
Iceland joins Czech initiative to procure ammunition for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
01:28
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
00:48
US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official
23:36
Russia launches airstrike on Sumy hromada, damaging civilian infrastructure
All News
Advertisement: