Ukraine could receive 1 million shells in April from Czech-led initiative, media reports say

Participants in a Czech-led initiative to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine outside Europe have signed an agreement under which Kyiv will receive one million rounds of ammunition – more than was initially planned.

Details: Initially, it was planned to purchase 800,000 shells – 500,000 for the largest calibre, 155-mm, and 300,000 more for 122-mm – but Czech officials have found an additional 200,000 shells.

"It is not known which companies have been approached, although rumours point to South Korea, Türkiye, and possibly South Africa," Corriere della Sera said.

In addition, the newspaper reported that Ukraine could receive the first batch of ammunition as early as April, rather than in June as the Czech government had publicly stated previously.

A total of 15 countries have joined the Czech initiative, the article states, namely Germany, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Portugal, Belgium, Poland and Canada. Not all of them have publicly announced the amount of funds they have contributed to the purchase of the ammunition.

Czechia is leading the initiative to provide Ukraine with at least 800,000 rounds of ammunition, a number that could potentially rise to 1.5 million.

On 28 March, the Czech government discussed and approved the allocation of funds for the initiative.

