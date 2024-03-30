All Sections
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 30 March 2024, 15:33
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro
A Russian Kh-59 guided missile has been shot down. Photo: Air Command Skhid (East)

Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Kh-59 guided missile in the Dnipro district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the afternoon of 30 March.

Source: Air Command Skhid (East)

Details: The Ukrainian military added that the Kh-59 was shot down over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at around 14:50.

In a comment to Ukrainska Pravda, Illia Yevlash, spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force, noted that at the time, the Russians had attacked Ukraine with two missiles, and this was one of them.

The other one was an S-300 launched on the town of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast.

