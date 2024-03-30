All Sections
Ukraine's air defence downs 7 Russian drones in south-eastern oblasts: wreckage damages grain elevator

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 30 March 2024, 06:36
A downed Russian Shahed attack drone. Photo: Serhii Naiev on Telegram

The Russians targeted energy infrastructure facilities in the south-eastern oblasts of Ukraine for three hours on the night of 29-30 March. Ukrainian forces managed to shoot down seven Shahed attack drones, but the wreckage of one of them caused a fire at a grain elevator in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South

Details: The air defence units’ combat operations lasted more than three hours.

Shahed-131/136 attack drones manoeuvred in several oblasts, trying to expose and bypass Ukrainian air defence systems.

In the operational area of the Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South, air defence managed to shoot down seven loitering munitions:

  • four were shot down in the skies over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast;
  • two more were downed in Odesa Oblast;
  • and another one was shot down in Kherson Oblast.

There were no strikes, but debris from a downed drone fell on the territory of a grain elevator in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. A fire broke out and was quickly extinguished by firefighters. 

No critical damage or casualties have been reported.

