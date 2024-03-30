Ukraine's air defence responds to Russian drone attack in Odesa; power and water cut off in some regions
Saturday, 30 March 2024, 02:51
Air defence assets and personnel were responding to a Russian drone attack in Odesa Oblast on the night of 29-30 March 2024.
Source: local news outlet Dumska; Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South
Details: The military reported that combat operations were underway and asked people not to film where and how Ukraine’s air defence responded to the attack.
Local media reported that some areas of Odesa were without electricity and water supply.
