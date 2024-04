Boy, 12, sustains concussion due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast

The village of Dolynka. Photo: DeepStateMap, an interactive online map that shows the course of military actions in Ukraine

A boy, 12, was injured in a Russian bombardment of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 30 March.

Source: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: Russian artillery reportedly attacked the village of Dolynka, Polohy district.

A child sustained a concussion.

The boy was taken to the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Children's Hospital, his life is in beyond danger.

