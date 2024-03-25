All Sections
Ukrainian authorities post video of fortifications being erected in Zaporizhzhia

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 25 March 2024, 16:01
Screenshot: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

The Zaporizhzhia Oblast State Administration has revealed what kind of fortifications are being erected in the area to protect it from the Russians.

Source: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast State Administration, has held a field meeting at the construction sites of fortifications on the Zaporizhzhia front".

Details: Fortifications are reportedly being erected along the entire Zaporizhzhia front. The plan is to build a set of structures for the personnel of Ukraine's Defence Forces and military equipment at each location. It is also noted that the construction is taking place in close communication with the military.

Subjects: Zaporizhzhia Oblastwar
