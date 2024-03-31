All Sections
Ukrainian air defence units shoot down 18 out of 27 Russian aerial targets overnight

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 31 March 2024, 08:20
Ukrainian air defence units shoot down 18 out of 27 Russian aerial targets overnight
Photo: Ukraine’s Air Force

Ukrainian defenders shot down nine Shahed loitering munitions and nine cruise missiles on the night of 30-31 March.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 14 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic aircraft (launched from Russia's Saratov Oblast), 11 Shahed loitering munitions (launched from the city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia, and occupied Crimea), an Iskander-M ballistic missile (launched from Crimea) and a Kh-59 guided missile (launched from the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Ukrainian air defence units have shot down a total of 18 Russian-launched aerial targets during the combat operations: nine Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and nine Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions.

Anti-aircraft missile units and fighter aircraft of Ukraine's Air Force, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare equipment of Ukraine's Defence Forces have been involved in repelling the Russian attack.

