Ukrainian air defence units shoot down 18 out of 27 Russian aerial targets overnight

Ukrainian defenders shot down nine Shahed loitering munitions and nine cruise missiles on the night of 30-31 March.

Details: Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 14 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic aircraft (launched from Russia's Saratov Oblast), 11 Shahed loitering munitions (launched from the city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia, and occupied Crimea), an Iskander-M ballistic missile (launched from Crimea) and a Kh-59 guided missile (launched from the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Ukrainian air defence units have shot down a total of 18 Russian-launched aerial targets during the combat operations: nine Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and nine Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions.

Anti-aircraft missile units and fighter aircraft of Ukraine's Air Force, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare equipment of Ukraine's Defence Forces have been involved in repelling the Russian attack.

