All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Putin issues decree to call up 150,000 people over 18 for military service

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 31 March 2024, 09:17
Putin issues decree to call up 150,000 people over 18 for military service
Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Photo: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS

A decree on the spring draft signed by Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been released in Russia, expected to bring in 150,000 more Russians into the country’s Armed Forces.

Source: Putin's decree

Details: The signed document states that 150,000 people will be called up for military service in Russia from 1 April to 15 July.

Advertisement:

Russians aged 18 to 30 will be called up for military service.

 

For reference: Russia typically conducts conscription twice a year, during both the spring and autumn seasons.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: PutinRussiacall-up
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024

Second dam bursts in Russia's Orsk: local refinery shut down, state of emergency declared – video

Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight – Ukrainian General Staff

Ukraine's Security Service verifying information regarding summons allegedly issued to Ukrainian journalist following his investigation

Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo

Ukraine's Security Service chief says situation with draft notice for journalist will be addressed

All News
Putin
White House official once again refutes Putin's claims about Ukraine's involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
Scholz says he hasn't spoken to Putin since December 2022, recalls long table in Kremlin
Nobel laureates urge not to recognise Putin as president and increase aid to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
16:36
Ukraine's spy chief backs Pope's call for general prisoner swap: We just have to convince Russia
16:16
International partners allocate over US$700 million for humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine
16:08
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister comment on new military developments: Our enemies will bear their brunt
15:57
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence drones strike 4 Russian Su-30 jets and 1 amphibious aircraft in Yeysk, Russia
15:49
Polish food inspection service bans nearly 10 tonnes of Ukrainian ice cream
15:32
updatedRussians hit Kharkiv city centre, four strikes leave civilians wounded
14:58
"We are preparing a response": Zelenskyy holds talks with heads of Ukrainian military departments
14:29
UK Defence Intelligence: Russian battlefield losses decreased in March
13:55
Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024
13:28
Hungarian PM calls election of anti-Ukrainian president in Slovakia "a big win" for "advocates of peace"
All News
Advertisement: