Putin issues decree to call up 150,000 people over 18 for military service

A decree on the spring draft signed by Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been released in Russia, expected to bring in 150,000 more Russians into the country’s Armed Forces.

Details: The signed document states that 150,000 people will be called up for military service in Russia from 1 April to 15 July.

Russians aged 18 to 30 will be called up for military service.

For reference: Russia typically conducts conscription twice a year, during both the spring and autumn seasons.

