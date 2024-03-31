Putin issues decree to call up 150,000 people over 18 for military service
Sunday, 31 March 2024, 09:17
A decree on the spring draft signed by Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been released in Russia, expected to bring in 150,000 more Russians into the country’s Armed Forces.
Source: Putin's decree
Details: The signed document states that 150,000 people will be called up for military service in Russia from 1 April to 15 July.
Russians aged 18 to 30 will be called up for military service.
For reference: Russia typically conducts conscription twice a year, during both the spring and autumn seasons.
