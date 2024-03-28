Scholz says he hasn't spoken to Putin since December 2022, recalls long table in Kremlin

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he had not communicated with Russian leader Vladimir Putin since December 2022, although before that, contacts were more frequent.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Märkische Allgemeine

Quote from Scholz: "Our last phone call was in December 2022. Before that we talked more often."

Details: A few days before Russia launched its full-scale war in February 2022, Scholz visited Putin in Moscow, where they sat at a long table.

"A few days before the war, we had a long conversation in Moscow. Remember that long table I had to sit at with him because he was worried about COVID-19? We discussed this for more than four hours," Scholz recalled.

He added that the decision to end the war is in Putin's hands.

"Let me make one thing very clear: peace is possible at any time. Putin simply has to stop his barbaric campaign and withdraw his troops," the chancellor said.

Scholz also insisted that his decision not to supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles is connected with the desire to prevent a direct clash between Russia and NATO.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba admitted that he receives "angry comments" from Germany when Ukraine calls on Berlin to transfer long-range Taurus missiles.

