White House official once again refutes Putin's claims about Ukraine's involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 28 March 2024, 20:39
John Kirby, White House National Security Communications Advisor. Stock photo: Getty Images

John Kirby, White House National Security Communications Advisor, has once again denied Russian leader Vladimir Putin's claims that the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Moscow Oblast had anything to do with Ukraine.

Source: Kirby at an online briefing on 28 March; European Pravda, citing The Hill

Details: The White House official said he wanted "to respond to both the nonsense and the propaganda that we’ve been seeing coming from the Kremlin and the Russian government over the past few days about the ISIS terrorist attack on the concert hall, which sadly took the lives of more than 140 people".

Kirby added that contrary to Putin's claims, which "have sought to deflect blame onto Ukraine, the United States, and everyone else who suits their political narratives, it’s abundantly clear that ISIS was solely responsible for the horrific terrorist attack in Moscow last week".

"It reminds me of something my uncle used to say — [he] had a small farm and raised a few cattle in a place near Ocala, Fla — used to say that the best manure salesman often carries their samples in their mouths. Russian officials seem to be pretty good manure salesmen," he said.

Kirby also reiterated that the United States had provided information to Russian authorities about the threat ahead of the attack, sent a written warning to Russia and urged American citizens to avoid large gatherings and concerts in Moscow.

"We provide this information to Russia because the United States takes very seriously our duty to warn and never want to see innocent lives lost in terrorist attacks," Kirby said.

Background: On 28 March, the US Department of State stated that Russia was using the terrorist attack near Moscow to justify its aggression against Ukraine.

