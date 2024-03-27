All Sections
Nobel laureates urge not to recognise Putin as president and increase aid to Ukraine

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 27 March 2024, 15:31
Nobel laureates urge not to recognise Putin as president and increase aid to Ukraine
Ukrainian human rights activist Oleksandra Matviichuk. Photo: Getty Images

39 Nobel prize laureates have written an open letter calling on the international community to increase support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia, to support the Russian democratic opposition and not to recognise Vladimir Putin as president of the Russian Federation.

Source: a statement published in the scientific journal T-Invariant

Quote: "The war in Ukraine and the murder of Alexei Navalny are not only about Russia and Ukraine. Putin's regime has shown that it poses a direct threat to all of humanity."

Details: The authors of the open letter emphasised that "Ukraine must win this war", not just "not lose". The scientists noted that it is necessary to "significantly increase aid" to reduce the loss of human lives. 

"Putin's failures during the military aggression will be perceived as a moral victory by millions of Russians, strengthen their hopes for a democratic future and mobilise the anti-war movement."

At the same time, they believe that the international community should protect political prisoners in Russia and increase support for Russian citizens who face oppression because of their democratic and anti-war political beliefs. It is about Russian democratic anti-Putin organisations and independent Russian media.

The scientists also rejected Putin's re-election and called for "delegitimising the illegal hold on power in Russia." 

So far, the appeal has been signed by 39 Nobel laureates, including Ukrainian human rights activist Oleksandra Matviichuk and Belarusian writer Svetlana Alexievich.

For reference: From 19 March 2024, the outlets of the Ukrainska Pravda group will no longer use the word "president" to refer to Vladimir Putin. In this article, we’ll explain why.

