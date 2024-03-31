Pope Francis calls for "all for all" prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

In his traditional Easter message, Pope Francis called for an "all for all" prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia.

Source: Vatican news; Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church website

Details: Addressing "the city and the world", the Pontiff mentioned wars in various parts of the world.

The call for an exchange of prisoners was welcomed with loud applause from the crowds in St Peter's Square in the Vatican.

Pope Francis began by expressing his concern for the victims of the world's numerous conflicts, beginning with those in Israel, Palestine, and Ukraine. "May the risen Christ open a path of peace for the war-torn peoples of those regions," he added.

"In calling for respect for the principles of international law, I express my hope for a general exchange of all prisoners between Russia and Ukraine: all for the sake of all!"

