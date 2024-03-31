Terrorist state demands extradition of "terrorists", including head of Ukraine's Security Service

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has claimed that the evidence of "all" the recent terrorist attacks against Russia, including the shooting at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow Oblast on 22 March, supposedly points to Ukraine. Russia is therefore demanding that the individuals who are allegedly involved should be extradited, including Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), for blowing up the Crimean Bridge.

Quote: "The bloody act of terrorism committed in Krasnogorsk on 22 March, which has shocked the whole world, is far from the only terrorist attack against our country recently. The investigative actions conducted by the competent Russian bodies show that the evidence of all these crimes points to Ukraine."

Details: Russia’s Foreign Ministry provided no proof of Ukraine’s involvement in the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk.

The acts of terrorism referenced by the Foreign Ministry include the assassinations of Russian propagandists Daria Dugina and Vladlen Tatarsky; the attempt on the life of Russian politician and propagandist Zakhar Prilepin and the killing of his driver; the deaths of five people when the Crimean Bridge was blown up; and the injuries caused to 42 people by the explosion in a café in St Petersburg. Russia also claimed that raids by the Russian Volunteer Corps have involved "civilians, including children, being killed and injured".

Quote: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia has therefore demanded that the Ukrainian authorities, under the International Convention for the Suppression of Terrorist Bombings and the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism, should immediately arrest and extradite all those involved in these terrorist attacks.

These demands include the arrest of Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the SSU, who on 25 March cynically confessed that Ukraine organised the blowing up of the Crimean Bridge in October 2022 and revealed details of the organisation of other terrorist attacks in the Russian Federation."

More details: The terrorist state, which invaded Ukraine and has been murdering civilians throughout the country for more than two years, is brazenly demanding that Ukraine should "immediately cease any support of terrorist activity, extradite the perpetrators, and compensate for the damage inflicted upon the victims".

Russia even threatened that "Ukraine’s violation of its commitments under the anti-terrorist conventions will entail international legal accountability".

The Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement made no mention of Russia’s responsibility for the war against Ukraine.

On 26 March, after Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin accused "those fighting against Russia with the hands of the Kyiv regime" of being responsible for the shooting at the Crocus City Hall, Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council, stated that Ukraine, not ISIS, was behind the terrorist attack on 22 March.

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence has stated that Russia was aware of the impending terrorist operation near Moscow but allowed it to take place due to a "struggle in the [Kremlin] towers of influence", or an underestimation of the scale of what might happen.

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, stated that the terrorists who managed to flee after the Crocus City Hall attack had intended to enter Belarus, but "turned around" due to security measures and went to the Ukrainian-Russian border instead.

On 29 March, Russia's Investigative Committee (IC) said it had received "evidence" that the Crocus City Hall attackers were linked to "Ukrainian nationalists". According to the IC, following the shooting at Crocus City Hall on 22 March, the terrorists supposedly fled to the Russian-Ukrainian border in order to "receive a reward in Kyiv" for their actions.

There is no evidence that Ukraine committed the terrorist attack. ISIS has claimed responsibility for it.

