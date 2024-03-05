All Sections
Putin exploits Congress's failure to vote on aid for Ukraine – White House

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 5 March 2024, 01:39
Putin exploits Congress's failure to vote on aid for Ukraine – White House
Ukrainian soldier, photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Biden administration believes that Putin has an undeniable practical benefit from the US Congress's delay in approving aid for Ukraine, as it is reflected on the battlefield.

Source: press briefing by White House adviser John Kirby, Ukrinform

Details: Kirby said that the dysfunction of the system on Capitol Hill is undoubtedly giving Putin the opportunity to place his own military positions with a greater advantage.

The Kremlin is "certainly taking advantage" of the US Congress's inability to move forward with assistance to Ukraine, Kirby said, reminding that after the capture of Avdiivka, the Russians have not stopped trying to push deeper into Ukrainian positions.

He said that it is increasingly difficult for Ukrainian defenders to hold the line without the support of the United States which they are counting on.

In this context, the White House representative once again called on Congress to pass the necessary assistance package for Ukraine.

