Ukrainian Defence Minister and Commander-in-chief discuss needs of Armed Forces with Pentagon chief

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 5 March 2024, 06:13
Ukrainian Defence Minister and Commander-in-chief discuss needs of Armed Forces with Pentagon chief

Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, together with Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, have held a conversation with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Source: Ukrainian Ministry of Defence on Telegram

Details: Umierov said he and Sirsky briefed Austin about the current situation at the contact line and discussed changes on the most important fronts. 

Quote from Umierov: "We are working together to meet the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and build up the capabilities of the Ukrainian army."

Background: 

  • Defence ministers and commanders-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the UK held a telephone conversation about the situation at the contact line and defence cooperation on 4 March. 
  • Umierov said Syrskyi told his UK colleagues – Defence Secretary Grant Shapps and head of the UK Armed Forces Sir Antony David Radakin – about the operational situation and urgent needs.

Subjects: USAwaraid for UkraineRustem Umierov
