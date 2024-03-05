All Sections
18 Shaheds shot down over Odesa last night, hits recorded – photo

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 5 March 2024, 06:44
Photo: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South

The Russians attacked Odesa with Shahed attack drones on the night of 4-5 March. A total of 18 drones were shot down.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South

Details: A building of a recreational facility was damaged in Odesa district. There was a fire, but it was quickly extinguished. The recreational facility has not been functioning since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Фото Сил оборони півдня

A private home with a mooring place and outbuildings was also damaged in the recreational area.

Фото Сил обороны юга

Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties.

Фото Сил обороны юга

Quote: "The repetition of criminal tactics of manoeuvres over residential and industrial areas of Odesa and its suburbs created a real threat to civilians while complicating the work of air defence.

Фото Сил обороны юга

18 loitering munitions were shot down."

