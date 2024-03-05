18 Shaheds shot down over Odesa last night, hits recorded – photo

The Russians attacked Odesa with Shahed attack drones on the night of 4-5 March. A total of 18 drones were shot down.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South

Details: A building of a recreational facility was damaged in Odesa district. There was a fire, but it was quickly extinguished. The recreational facility has not been functioning since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Advertisement:

A private home with a mooring place and outbuildings was also damaged in the recreational area.

Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties.

Quote: "The repetition of criminal tactics of manoeuvres over residential and industrial areas of Odesa and its suburbs created a real threat to civilians while complicating the work of air defence.

18 loitering munitions were shot down."

Support UP or become our patron!