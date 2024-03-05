Air defence in operation in Odesa

Air defence systems have been operating in Odesa on the night of 4-5 March.

Source: Dumskaya, Odesa-based media outlet; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: Local journalists also reported that an explosion was heard in the city in addition to the air defence operating.

At 00:39 (Kyiv time), there was a second explosion in the city.

Shahed drones attacked in several waves. The air-raid warning was in effect in Odesa Oblast for about three hours.

Background:

Attack drones were launched heading for Odesa on the evening of 4 March.

Later, it was clarified that there were more drones in the Black Sea, heading for Odesa in the direction of Fontanka.

