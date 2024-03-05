Russia loses more than 1,000 soldiers and 3 MLRS in one day
Tuesday, 5 March 2024, 08:16
Russia has lost 1,070 military personnel, nine tanks, three multiple-launch rocket systems and other equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 5 March
2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 419,020 (+1,070) military personnel;
- 6,657 (+9) tanks;
- 12,688 (+28) armoured combat vehicles;
- 10,258 (+48) artillery systems;
- 1,007 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 700 (+2) air defence systems;
- 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 7,863 (+18) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 1,917 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 25 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 13,423 (+49) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,630 (+9) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
