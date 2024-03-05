All Sections
Russia loses more than 1,000 soldiers and 3 MLRS in one day

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 5 March 2024, 08:16
Photo: Eldar Sarakhman, Ukrainska Pravda

Russia has lost 1,070 military personnel, nine tanks, three multiple-launch rocket systems and other equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 5 March

2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

  • 419,020 (+1,070)  military personnel;
  • 6,657 (+9) tanks;
  • 12,688 (+28) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 10,258 (+48) artillery systems;
  • 1,007 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 700 (+2)  air defence systems;
  • 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 7,863 (+18)  strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 1,917 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 25 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 13,423 (+49) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,630 (+9) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

