Russia loses more than 1,000 soldiers and 3 MLRS in one day

Russia has lost 1,070 military personnel, nine tanks, three multiple-launch rocket systems and other equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 5 March

Advertisement:

2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

419,020 (+1,070) military personnel;

6,657 (+9) tanks;

12,688 (+28) armoured combat vehicles;

10,258 (+48) artillery systems;

1,007 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;

700 (+2) air defence systems;

347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

7,863 (+18) strategic and tactical UAVs;

1,917 (+1) cruise missiles;

25 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

13,423 (+49) vehicles and tankers;

1,630 (+9) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!