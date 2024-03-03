Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report

The largest number of Russian attacks were documented on 3 March on the Novopavlivka front near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka where the Russians tried to breach the defence of the Ukrainian forces 27 times.

Source: evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Over the past day, 68 combat clashes have occurred in the combat zone. In total, the Russians launched five missile attacks and 44 airstrikes, as well as 54 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of the Defence Forces of Ukraine and populated areas.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there were no significant changes to the operative situations.

On the Siversk and Slobozhanshchyna fronts the Russians launched airstrikes near the settlements of Lisne, Rozhkovychi, Druzhba, Bobylivka, Kyianytsia in Sumy Oblast and Vovchansk and Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv Oblast. Russian artillery and mortar attacks were launched on over 30 settlements, including Yeline and Buchky in Chernihiv Oblast; Stara Huta, Seredyna-Buda, Sosnivka, Vovkivka, Oleksandrivka and Novodmytrivka in Sumy Oblast; Udy, Veterynarne, Vovchansk, Okhrimivka, Milove and Topoli in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians launched nine attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian forces near the settlements of Synkivka and Tabaivka in Kharkiv Oblast. The Russians launched airstrikes near the settlements of Nadiia, Tverdokhlibove in Luhansk Oblast. Over 10 settlements, such as Dvorichna, Synkivka, Ivanivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast, were attacked from artillery and mortars.

On the Lyman front, the Defence Forces repelled three Russian attacks near the settlements of Terny and Verkhnokamianske in Donetsk Oblast where the Russians, enjoying the support of aircraft, tried to breach the defence of the Ukrainian forces. The Russians launched an airstrike near the settlement of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast. Around 15 settlements were struck from artillery and mortars, including Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, Serebrianka and Verkhnokamianske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Defence Forces repelled four Russian attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians were trying to improve their tactical positions. The Russians launched an airstrike near the settlement of Druzhba in Donetsk Oblast. Artillery and mortar attacks were launched on over 10 settlements, mainly Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Andriivka and New-York in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, the Defence Forces repelled 18 Russian attacks near the settlements of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast. Airstrikes were launched near the settlements of Pokrovsk, Novobakhmutivka in Donetsk Oblast. Artillery and mortar attacks were launched on about 15 settlements, including Oleksandropil, Opytne, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Orlivka and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Defence Forces continue to deter the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast where the Russians supported by aircraft tried to breach the Ukrainian defence 27 times. Airstrikes were launched near the settlements of Kurakhove, Vodiane, Vuhledar and Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast. Artillery and mortar attacks were launched on over 20 settlements, such as Kurakhove, Maksymilianivka, Yelyzavetivka, Katerynivka, Vodiane, Vuhledar and Prechystivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. Instead, they launched airstrikes near the settlements of Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast, Verkhnia Tersa and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Russian artillery and mortar attacks were launched on about 20 settlements, including Novodarivka, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Omelnyk, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka and Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Russians did not abandon their attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River. The Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. The city of Kherson was struck from artillery and mortars.

The aircraft of the Defence Forces launched attacks on seven clusters of the Russian manpower.

